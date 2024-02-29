Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,943 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.72% of Henry Schein worth $69,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 32.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 4,975.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $36,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

