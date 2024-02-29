Hess (NYSE:HES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

HES stock opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95. Hess has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Hess by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 5.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,985,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

