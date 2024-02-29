HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291,959 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.15% of HNI worth $34,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HNI by 34.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,153,000 after acquiring an additional 545,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $10,935,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HNI by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 340,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HNI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,833 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNI opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.15 million. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. HNI’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

