Hooker Furnishings Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 3.4 %

HOFT opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $252.67 million, a P/E ratio of -31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently -122.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

