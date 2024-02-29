Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 17,424 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,256,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Amdocs by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,493,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amdocs by 31.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amdocs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Amdocs by 69.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,247,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

