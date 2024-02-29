Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 6,263 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.