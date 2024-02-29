Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 100,264 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vertiv by 299.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 30.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.