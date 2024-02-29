Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 76,546 SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of SharkNinja as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 59.00.

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SN stock opened at 53.80 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of 25.84 and a twelve month high of 55.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

