Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 496.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,497 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cinemark worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

