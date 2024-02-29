Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,019 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

TKC opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.73.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.