Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 129,191 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 1,410.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,191 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GO opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

