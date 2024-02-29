Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,116 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,668 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at about $137,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

