Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 39,669 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1,318.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Guidewire Software worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.73.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.97 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $121.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.67.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

