Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,716 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.143 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.