Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,866 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Organon & Co. worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 28.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,013,000 after purchasing an additional 483,257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 250.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 69.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

