Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 268.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 235,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allegion by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,922,000 after buying an additional 153,806 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $760,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Down 0.9 %

Allegion stock opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

