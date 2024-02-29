Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 406.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,858 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of BOX worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,099,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101,030 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $105,797,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 123,027 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

