Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

