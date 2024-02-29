Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

