Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,426 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Murphy Oil

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.