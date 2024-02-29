Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $455,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

THG opened at $133.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average is $119.48. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $141.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.80 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 361.71%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

