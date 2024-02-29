Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70,981 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in CAE during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CAE by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.