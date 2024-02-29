Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,150 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,785 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $42,521,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 451,288 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

