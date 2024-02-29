Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in News by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in News by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $27.48 on Thursday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

