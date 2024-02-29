Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,622,000 after buying an additional 207,940 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $76.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $77.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.