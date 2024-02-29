Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 498.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 226,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 188,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 29.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 2.2 %

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

