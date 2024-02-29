Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 29.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $177.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -239.86 and a beta of 1.42. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.