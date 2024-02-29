Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE VMI opened at $211.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $335.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.03 and a 200-day moving average of $228.66. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.