Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of AutoNation worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,300,000 after acquiring an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 34.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AN opened at $144.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.70. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

