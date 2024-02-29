Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 769.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of MasTec worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 44,834.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 796,253 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth $3,040,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 94.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth $1,679,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

MasTec Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

