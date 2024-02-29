Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ING Groep by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,297,000 after buying an additional 1,792,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $9,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

