Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2,442.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 449,167 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,582 shares of company stock worth $3,136,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.