Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,495 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,176 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SNV opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

