Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $232.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $235.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.96.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

