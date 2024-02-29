Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 1,738.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Enovis worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 241,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,235,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NYSE ENOV opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 2.00. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

