Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,976 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.68.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $434,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,616. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $57.69 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 3.32.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.