Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 10,905 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Jabil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $142.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $144.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.