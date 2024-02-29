Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.26% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $91.85 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

