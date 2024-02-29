Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,340 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Freedom worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freedom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freedom by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Freedom by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Freedom by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRHC opened at $77.56 on Thursday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.98.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

