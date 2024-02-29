Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $73.64 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

