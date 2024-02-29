Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 48,171 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,171 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Armstrong World Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWI. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,927 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,068,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 79,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $123.82.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.