Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,899,876.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,899,876.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,334,710 shares of company stock worth $40,381,194. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

