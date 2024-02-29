Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of WEX worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 49.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,531,000 after buying an additional 140,870 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,399 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,479. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $218.31 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $224.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.05.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

