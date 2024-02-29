Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 10,692 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Vontier worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

NYSE VNT opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

