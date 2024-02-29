Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,206 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.54 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 270.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.