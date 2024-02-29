Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,743 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRUS. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

