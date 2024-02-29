Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 79,232 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,232 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

