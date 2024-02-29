Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hudbay Minerals traded as high as C$7.92 and last traded at C$7.88, with a volume of 733663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.89.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.8769231 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

