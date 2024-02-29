India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Trading Down 1.4%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182.50 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.33). Approximately 571,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 520,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.16 ($2.36).

India Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £177.02 million, a PE ratio of 524.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.60.

About India Capital Growth Fund

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

