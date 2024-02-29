Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Innospec worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Innospec in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Innospec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 112.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $1,202,284.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,334 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $453,490.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $1,202,284.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,681,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,114 shares of company stock worth $3,611,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $123.10 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $126.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.